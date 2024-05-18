Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 111.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,078,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674,293 shares during the quarter. Kenvue makes up 3.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $109,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,071,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,622,140. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

