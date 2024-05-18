GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) is Equity Investment Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Equity Investment Corp reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,243,259 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,103 shares during the period. GSK makes up about 3.4% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.16% of GSK worth $120,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in GSK by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 23.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $7,024,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 18.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. 1,882,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,259. The stock has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

