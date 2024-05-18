ArbDoge AI 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.10 Million (AIDOGE)

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, ArbDoge AI has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ArbDoge AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ArbDoge AI has a market cap of $75.49 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ArbDoge AI Token Profile

ArbDoge AI launched on April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai. ArbDoge AI’s official message board is medium.com/@arbdogeai. The official website for ArbDoge AI is arbdoge.ai.

ArbDoge AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,008 with 174,455,896,934,211,008 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $11,812,148.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbDoge AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArbDoge AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

