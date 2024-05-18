Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,405,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 1.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $68,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,699. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

