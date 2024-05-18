Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lessened its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,977,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,492 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.12% of Honda Motor worth $61,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 186.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Honda Motor by 21.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Up 1.3 %

Honda Motor stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,828. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

