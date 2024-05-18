Equity Investment Corp Has $75.58 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,780 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 2.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Dollar General worth $75,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,572,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,426,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,904,000 after purchasing an additional 627,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.13. 2,744,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.12. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $218.36. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

