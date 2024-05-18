HashAI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $136.21 Million (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, HashAI has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One HashAI token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. HashAI has a total market cap of $136.21 million and $469,883.96 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HashAI Profile

HashAI launched on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth. The official website for HashAI is hashai.cc.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00159174 USD and is up 9.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $570,239.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

