G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 28% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $11.12 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00055709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00020122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001012 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.