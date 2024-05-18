Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Announces Earnings Results

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 172,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,570. Boston Omaha has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $432.63 million, a PE ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.