Hermez Network Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.08 or 0.00006107 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $149.19 million and approximately $9,874.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.09574185 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $38,031.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

