Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 141,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 46,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PTEN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. 5,640,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,401,585. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.23. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

