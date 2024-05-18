Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,710,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,488,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,299,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,351,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,433,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $243.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.36. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.27 and a twelve month high of $243.92.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.