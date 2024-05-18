Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,604 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 107,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,835. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

