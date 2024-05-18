CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Holdings Increased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of CONSOL Energy worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after buying an additional 445,155 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,922,000. Dalal Street LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 396,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193,096 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6,046.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 140,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 2,301.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after buying an additional 112,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CEIX traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,538. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

