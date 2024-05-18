4,901 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Coca-Cola Consolidated at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $937.00. 71,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $855.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $833.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $614.22 and a 52-week high of $1,030.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

