Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ANET traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,951. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.42 and a twelve month high of $329.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,018 shares of company stock worth $112,232,499 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
