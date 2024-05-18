Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ANET traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,951. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.42 and a twelve month high of $329.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,018 shares of company stock worth $112,232,499 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.