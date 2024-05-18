Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. AAON accounts for about 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AAON worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AAON by 51.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AAON by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,387,000 after buying an additional 203,653 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AAON by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AAON by 62.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AAON by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,096 shares of company stock worth $4,653,268 in the last 90 days. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,739. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair started coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

