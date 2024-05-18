Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up about 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in PACCAR by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 89,359 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 42.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after acquiring an additional 166,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.00. 1,727,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,294. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

