Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,858 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.3% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $795.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $352.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $804.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $735.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.13.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $810.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $695.08.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

