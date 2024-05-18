Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on OBDC. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.21.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBDC
Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.4 %
Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.71%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBDC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,150,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,277 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,069,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,582,000 after acquiring an additional 600,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.
Blue Owl Capital Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Owl Capital
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.