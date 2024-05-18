Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OBDC. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.21.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OBDC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,579. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBDC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,150,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,277 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,069,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,582,000 after acquiring an additional 600,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

