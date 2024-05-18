National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$113.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NA. Veritas Investment Research restated a reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$110.50.

TSE NA traded up C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$115.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,224. The firm has a market cap of C$39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.27 and a 52 week high of C$116.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.32.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. Analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.848222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.63%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

