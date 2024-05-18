Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$53.56.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 128.87%.
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
