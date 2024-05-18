Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$90.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$83.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$89.05.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,020,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,344. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$73.98 and a 12 month high of C$87.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$79.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.29.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8654048 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.45%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

