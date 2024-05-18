Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$148.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$140.36.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RY traded up C$1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$145.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,333,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$136.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$131.16. The firm has a market cap of C$204.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$145.45.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3055556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.