Wells Fargo & Company Raises Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$19.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOOS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

TSE:GOOS traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 514,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.03. The company has a market cap of C$829.96 million, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$13.61 and a 1-year high of C$30.49.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

