Wells Fargo & Company Raises Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$19.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOOS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
Canada Goose Stock Up 0.8 %
About Canada Goose
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
