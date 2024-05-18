Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,698,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 358.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,644,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 569.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 964,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,585,000 after purchasing an additional 820,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $38,362,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $61.43 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

