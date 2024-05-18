Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 478 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

NYSE CNC opened at $78.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

