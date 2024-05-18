The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 20.8% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

