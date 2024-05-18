The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 584,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Progressive by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Progressive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $8,983,706. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC increased their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $209.22 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

