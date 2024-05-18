Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,784,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $120.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.83. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

