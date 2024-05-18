Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,481 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,144,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,180,000 after buying an additional 974,496 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,855,000 after buying an additional 3,044,714 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,046.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,212,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after buying an additional 2,142,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,209,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,409,000 after buying an additional 66,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.