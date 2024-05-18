iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
