Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLYA. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,839,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,246,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after buying an additional 454,114 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,596,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after buying an additional 446,890 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 159.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 393,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 242,039 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $184,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,539,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,409,884.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,539,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,409,884.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $324,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,485.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,915 shares of company stock worth $604,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

PLYA stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $300.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

