12,590 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,238.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,110,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 87,612 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $80,028,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $12.77 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.
View Our Latest Analysis on PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PagSeguro Digital
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.