12,590 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,238.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,110,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 87,612 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $80,028,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $12.77 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.82.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

