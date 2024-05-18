Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,968 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth $193,000. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 20.7% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 41.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of PAPR opened at $33.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $968.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

