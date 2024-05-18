AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.2 %

AZN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,686. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.