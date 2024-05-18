Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 23,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Comcast by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 19,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,733,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,923,466. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.