Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,022. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

