AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 1.28% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YEAR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 244,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA YEAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 90,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,669. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

