Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $110.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,789. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.