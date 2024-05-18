Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 22,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $589,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VNQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. 2,791,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,779,531. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

