Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.4 %

TransDigm Group stock traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,291.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $768.05 and a 1 year high of $1,330.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,237.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,106.55.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total transaction of $10,928,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total value of $3,848,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and sold 63,434 shares worth $76,847,440. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,327.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.