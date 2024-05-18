Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.4 %
TransDigm Group stock traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,291.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $768.05 and a 1 year high of $1,330.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,237.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,106.55.
Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group
In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total transaction of $10,928,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total value of $3,848,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and sold 63,434 shares worth $76,847,440. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,327.44.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.