2,449 Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Popular by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Popular by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 55.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPOP. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $93.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

