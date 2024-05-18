Inceptionr LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Aramark by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,983,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,037,000 after buying an additional 1,081,358 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aramark by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,066,000 after buying an additional 417,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000.

ARMK opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.32.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

