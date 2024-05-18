5,516 Shares in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,516 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. StockNews.com raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

First Merchants Stock Performance

FRME stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

