Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 968 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Unity Software by 665.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01.

Insider Activity

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $142,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 298,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $142,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 298,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,360.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,917 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

