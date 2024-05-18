General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GM

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.