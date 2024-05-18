Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of SLB stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.
Insider Transactions at Schlumberger
In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,345 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,965 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
