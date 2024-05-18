FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

FDX opened at $257.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.12 and its 200-day moving average is $256.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.