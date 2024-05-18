Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,632 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,348,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,285,000 after purchasing an additional 677,592 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $4,159,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.02 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $196.55. The firm has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.52 and a 200 day moving average of $165.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

